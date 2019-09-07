A view of a Revolving Tactile Drum by Rudolf Marwitz on dipslay in the new Bauhaus Museum Dessau, in Dessau, Germany, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A visitor looks at artworks in the new Bauhaus Museum Dessau, in Dessau, Germany, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A view of table lamps by German industrial designer Wilhelm Wagenfeld in the new Bauhaus Museum Dessau, in Dessau, Germany, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Visitors pass by the artwork 'Triadic Ballet' by German artist Oskar Schlemmer in the new Bauhaus Museum Dessau, in Dessau, Germany, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A visitor tries out a light model in the new Bauhaus Museum Dessau, in Dessau, Germany, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Founded by Walter Gropius in 1919 in the German city of Weimar, the Bauhaus School went on to revolutionize art, design and architecture, and the centenary celebration of the movement culminates with the inauguration of a new museum, the product of a group of Spanish architects in Dessau.

The Bauhaus Museum Dessau, designed by the Barcelona-based architecture studio Addenda, opens its doors on Sunday after two years in the making with the exhibition Versuchsstätte Bauhaus: The Collection, which tracks the history of the renowned school of art. EFE-EPA