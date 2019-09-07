Founded by Walter Gropius in 1919 in the German city of Weimar, the Bauhaus School went on to revolutionize art, design and architecture, and the centenary celebration of the movement culminates with the inauguration of a new museum, the product of a group of Spanish architects in Dessau.
The Bauhaus Museum Dessau, designed by the Barcelona-based architecture studio Addenda, opens its doors on Sunday after two years in the making with the exhibition Versuchsstätte Bauhaus: The Collection, which tracks the history of the renowned school of art. EFE-EPA