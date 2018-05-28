Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

13th-seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain fought hard on Monday to defeat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in the first round of the French Open 6-2, 6-7 (3), 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

After a marathon match lasting three and a half hours, the world No. 13 secured the win over to his unseeded rival, world No. 100, to advance to the second round.

Bautista has started in Paris with professionalism, working to overcome his mother's sudden death just one week ago.

In the next round, the Spanish player will face Colombia's Santiago Giraldo, who qualified for the second round after the withdrawal of Cyprus' Marcos Baghdatis.