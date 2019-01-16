Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against John Millman of Australia during their men's second round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut on Wednesday won a marathon five-set duel against home-favorite John Millman by 6-3, 6-1, 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4 to reach the third round of the Australian Open in Melbourne Park.

This was the second five-setter in a row for the 22nd seed Bautista Agut after he beat Britain's Andy Murray, in the first round.

"I passed through many difficult moments today. (...) He (Millman) is a real fighter, he played a really good match," the Spaniard said in his on-court interview after the match.

In a match that lasted three hours and 48 minutes, Bautista Agut won the first two sets easily before local man Millman, who had beaten Argentina's Federico Delbonis in the first round, fought back with a cheering home crowd, and took two sets in a row.

The Spanish player, who arrived in Melbourne after winning the Doha title by beating stalwarts such as top-seed Novak Djokovic and Czech Tomas Berdych, held his nerve in the final set despite Millman saving four match points in the fourth set tiebreaker.

Bautista-Agut has won seven matches in a row, remaining unbeaten in 2019 and is set to face 10th seed Russian Karen Khachanov - who beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets - in the next round.