Marin Cilic of Croatia leaves the court after being defeated in his round four men's singles match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Marin Cilic (R) of Croatia and Roberto Bautista Agut (L) of Spain meet at the net following their round four men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action during his round four men's singles match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain celebrates winning his men's singles fourth round match against Marin Cilic of Croatia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Roberto Bautista Agut stormed into his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal on Sunday after beating Croatia's Marin Cilic in a five-set battle at the ongoing Australian Open.

The Spaniard, seeded 22, routed his Croatian opponent, the sixth seeded Cilic, 6-7 ( 6), 6-3, 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4 in a match that lasted for a tense four hours.

After he sealed his win over Cilic, and amid a roar of "Vamos", the Spaniard flexed his arms and pointed skyward remembering his late mother, Ester, who passed away last May.

"It took me a lot of work, a lot of dedication, a lot of patience," Bautista Agut said after the match.

"I had to work a lot to be in the quarterfinals this year. I played a lot of hours, I played three matches in five sets, so I'm really happy," he added.

The Spaniard was not bothered about his upcoming showdown for a spot in the semifinals.

"Now I want to enjoy the victory and I want to recover well," he said.

"Every match here is a marathon for me, so I want to rest well and stay focused for the next match."

Bautista, who ousted an injured Andy Murray out of the first round, will now go up against the winner of the match between third seed Roger Federer and 14th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.