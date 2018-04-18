Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns the ball to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Feliciano Lopez of Spain in action against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Kei Nishikori of Japan returns the ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their second round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and Kei Nishikori of Japan triumphed over their rivals on Wednesday at the Monte-Carlo Masters, advancing to the round of 16.

Bautista Agut, world No. 16, took one hour and 37 minutes to prevail over his compatriot Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Meanwhile, world No. 36 Nishikori needed one hour and 40 minutes to beat Daniil Medvedev of Russia 7-5, 6-2.

Bautista Agut is next set to take on David Goffin of Belgium, who on Tuesday defeated world No. 71 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Nishikori is to play against either Andreas Seppi of Italy or Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain.