Tomas Berdych hits a return against Marco Cecchinato during their Qatar Open semifinal on Friday, Jan. 4, in Doha. EFE-EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

Novak Djokovic hits a return against Roberto Bautista Agut during their Qatar Open semifinal on Friday, Jan. 4, in Doha. EFE-EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

Roberto Bautista Agut celebrates defeating Novak Djokovic in the Qatar Open semifinal on Friday, Jan. 4, in Doha. EFE-EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut upset world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 here Friday to advance to the final of the 2019 Qatar Open, where he will face Tomas Berdych.

Bautista, ranked 24th in the world, won for only the second time in nine matches against the Serb, a two-time champion in Qatar.

After losing the first set, the seventh-seeded Spaniard prevailed in the tie-break to take the second set and began the third by breaking Djokovic's serve.

Berdych, who entered the tournament as a wild-card selection, needed just two sets to defeat fourth seed Marco Cecchinato 7-6(6), 6-3 in the other semifinal.

The Czech player, who once regularly figured in the top 10 and is now ranked 71st, defied expectations to beat the world No. 20 from Italy.