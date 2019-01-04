Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut upset world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 here Friday to advance to the final of the 2019 Qatar Open, where he will face Tomas Berdych.
Bautista, ranked 24th in the world, won for only the second time in nine matches against the Serb, a two-time champion in Qatar.
After losing the first set, the seventh-seeded Spaniard prevailed in the tie-break to take the second set and began the third by breaking Djokovic's serve.
Berdych, who entered the tournament as a wild-card selection, needed just two sets to defeat fourth seed Marco Cecchinato 7-6(6), 6-3 in the other semifinal.
The Czech player, who once regularly figured in the top 10 and is now ranked 71st, defied expectations to beat the world No. 20 from Italy.