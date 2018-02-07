Leverkusen's Wendell (bottom) in action against Bremen's Milot Rashica (top) during the DFB Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SV Werder Bremen in Leverkusen, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek

Leverkusen's Dominik Kohr (L) in action against Bremen's goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka (C) during the DFB Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SV Werder Bremen in Leverkusen, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek

Leverkusen's Leon Bailey (R) in action against Bremen's Theodor Gebre Selassie (L) during the DFB Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SV Werder Bremen in Leverkusen, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Leverkusen's Dominik Kohr (R) in action against Bremen's Aron Johannsson (L) during the DFB Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SV Werder Bremen in Leverkusen, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Leverkusen (red) and Bremen players react during the DFB Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SV Werder Bremen in Leverkusen, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Leverkusen players celebrate the 3-2 goal during the DFB Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SV Werder Bremen in Leverkusen, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayer Leverkusen defeated Werder Bremen 4-2 in extra time here Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the German Cup for the first time in nine years.

The visitors struck first, as Max Kruse converted from the penalty spot in the 4th minute after he was fouled by Jonhathan Tah.

And before Leverkusen could digest that setback, Kruse stole the ball in midfield and delivered the ball to Aron Johansson, who chipped the ball over goalkeeper Bernd Leno to make it 2-0 for Bremen in the 8th minute.

Julian Brandt clawed one back for the hosts in the 31st minute, firing into an open net.

Leno made two fine stops against Bremen's Florian Kainz before the break and the first half ended 2-1 in favor of the visitors.

The equalizer for Leverkusen came 10 minutes into the second half, again courtesy of Brandt, who connected from 20 yards out.

Leverkusen looked poised to take the lead in the 74th minute, but Dominique Kohr sent the ball straight into the midsection of visiting keeper Jiri Pavlenka and regulation ended with the score knotted at two goals apiece.

The first scoring chance in extra time went to Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, whose free kick bounced off the post.

With Bremen visibly running out of gas. Karim Bellarabi put the home side ahead in the 111th minute and Kai Havertz hammered the final nail in the coffin with a strike in the 118th.

Bayern Munich routed third-division Paderborn 6-0 earlier Tuesday to earn a spot in the semifinals.

The other two quarterfinals are set for Wednesday: Eintracht Frankfurt-Maguncia and Schalke-Wolfsburg.