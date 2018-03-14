Bayern Munich on Wednesday qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals after defeating Besiktas Istanbul 3-1.
After beating the Turkish side 5-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 in Germany, Bayern dominated the second leg to reach the last 8 round with an 8-1 goal advantage on aggregate.
Thiago Alcantara scored the opening goal for Bayern 18 minutes into the match, and his side doubled the lead with an own goal from Besiktas defender Gokhan Gonul in the first minute of the second half.
Besiktas forward Vagner Love narrowed the gap with the lone goal for his squad 13 minutes later.
But with just six minutes to go, Sandro Wagner netted the German team's third goal to seal the 3-1 victory and book a berth in the quarterfinals.