Besiktas Istanbul's Tolgay Arslan (R) in action against Bayern's Thomas Mueller during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Besiktas Istanbul and FC Bayern Munich in Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Besiktas Istanbul's Vagner Love (back) scores the 1-2 goal against Bayern's goalkeeper Sven Ulreich (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Besiktas Istanbul and FC Bayern Munich in Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (R) in action against Besiktas Istanbul's Necip Uysal (L) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Besiktas Istanbul and FC Bayern Munich in Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Bayern Munich's David Alaba (L) in action against Besiktas Istanbul's Ricardo Quaresma (C) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Besiktas Istanbul and FC Bayern Munich in Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels (L) in action against Besiktas Istanbul's Ricardo Quaresma (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Besiktas Istanbul and FC Bayern Munich in Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Besiktas Istanbul's Ricardo Quaresma (C) in action against Bayern Munich players David Alaba (L) and Javi Martinez (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Besiktas Istanbul and FC Bayern Munich in Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara (R) in action against Besiktas Istanbul's Oguzhan Ozyakup (L) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Besiktas Istanbul and FC Bayern Munich in Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (L) in action against Besiktas Istanbul's Tolgay Arslan (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Besiktas Istanbul and FC Bayern Munich in Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Besiktas Istanbul's Necip Uysal (down) in action against Bayern's David Alaba (up) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Besiktas Istanbul and FC Bayern Munich in Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara (front 2-L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Besiktas Istanbul and FC Bayern Munich in Istanbul, Turkey, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Bayern Munich on Wednesday qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals after defeating Besiktas Istanbul 3-1.

After beating the Turkish side 5-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 in Germany, Bayern dominated the second leg to reach the last 8 round with an 8-1 goal advantage on aggregate.

Thiago Alcantara scored the opening goal for Bayern 18 minutes into the match, and his side doubled the lead with an own goal from Besiktas defender Gokhan Gonul in the first minute of the second half.

Besiktas forward Vagner Love narrowed the gap with the lone goal for his squad 13 minutes later.

But with just six minutes to go, Sandro Wagner netted the German team's third goal to seal the 3-1 victory and book a berth in the quarterfinals.