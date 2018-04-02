Bayern coach says he has great deal of respect for Sevilla

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes said on Monday he has a great deal of respect for his Champions League rival Sevilla, not only because of its Europa League record but for its strategic prowess as well.

Heynckes made his remarks on the eve of the Sevilla-Bayern match in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, saying the Spanish side has very good style and talent.

"I'm not looking for a particular score line, I want a win," he said, according to the Bavarian club's official web site.

"We mustn't go into the match with a particular result in mind, we should go all out to win the game," he reiterated.

He did stress that he would not be satisfied with a 0-0 draw, as was the case for Sevilla in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester United, after which Sevilla pulled off a 2-0 win in the second leg.

"A goalless draw is deceptive, as Manchester United found out," Heynckes added.

Sevilla's second leg against Bayern Munich is scheduled to take place on Apr. 11, giving the Spanish team just three days before having to turn around and face unbeaten La Liga leader Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.