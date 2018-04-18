Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi in action during the German DFB Cup semi final match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Bayern Muenchen in Leverkusen, Germany, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah (L) in action against Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (R) during the German DFB Cup semi final match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Bayern Muenchen in Leverkusen, Germany, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Bayern's Arjen Robben reacts during the German DFB Cup semi final match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Bayern Muenchen in Leverkusen, Germany, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

(L-R) Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and Javi Martinez celebrate after winning the German DFB Cup semi final soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bayern's Thomas Mueller (R) scores a goal during the German DFB Cup semi final soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bayern's Thomas Mueller (4-L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the German DFB Cup semi final soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Leverkusen's Sven Bender (R) in action against Bayern's Thomas Mueller (L) during the German DFB Cup semi final soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bayern's Thomas Mueller celebrates after scoring the 3-1 lead during the German DFB Cup semi final soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bayern's Arjen Robben (L) and Rafinha celebrate during the German DFB Cup semi final soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen 6-2 away on Tuesday, qualifying for the German Cup final thanks to three goals from captain Thomas Mueller, two from Robert Lewandowski and one from Thiago Alcantara.

The scoreline came in the second half after a relatively even first half.

Bayern took to the field with five changes from the team that had started the match in the 5-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Apr. 14.

Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Robert Lewandowski were on the pitch in place of Niklas Suele, Corentin Tolisso, Juan Bernat, Sebastian Rudy and Sandro Wagner.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the third minute by extending a left-footed effort from Javi Martinez from the edge of the box.

In the 8th, it was Lewandowski again, increasing the score with a shot from short distance.

However, Leverkusen were back in the game when Lars Bender grabbed the opportunity to score in the 16th minute.

Bender scored headfirst after a shot from Kai Havertz hit Jerome Boateng's back.

Leverkusen had a good chance to draw with a strike from winger Karim Bellarabi in the 37th minute, but Bayern's goalkeeper Sven Ulreich made a great save.

Overall, the game was played in the half of Leverkusen, who were looking for their chances with quick counter-attacks.

Leverkusen again came close to a draw in the second half when, in the 50th minute, Ulreich stopped a shot from Bellarabi that could have been the start of a different ending.

However, what came in the 52nd minute was Bayern's third goal by Mueller, who scored after a good pass from Thiago.

Then Leverkusen collapsed and Bayern had no mercy. In the 61st minute Thiago made the fourth, from a pass of Robben in a play initiated by Ribery, and in the 63rd minute Mueller scored the fifth.

Leverkusen managed to make up the result a little bit with a great free-kick goal by Jamaican Leon Bailey but shortly after Mueller would score the sixth for Bayern and his hat-trick.