Bayern Munich salute their traveling supporters after beating AEK Atenas in a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 23, in Athens. EFE-EPA/PANAGIOTIS MOSCHANDREOU

Bayern Munich defenders Mats Hummels (L) and Niklas Suele mark AEK Atenas forward Viktor Klonaridis (C) during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 23, in Athens. EFE-EPA/ Panagiotis Moschandreou

Bayern Munich forward James Rodriguez (R) challenges AEK Atenas defender Niklas Hult during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 23, in Athens. EFE-EPA/Panagiotis Moschandreou

Bayern Munich beat AEK Atenas 2-0 here Tuesday in a Champions League Group E match, but the German side were not particularly impressive against second-tier opposition.

The visitors, who have been struggling at home in the Bundesliga, threatened the AEK goal only three times in the first half despite a 66 percent-34 percent advantage in possession.

Bayern were more effective in the second half, forcing the hosts to risk a high press in hopes of slowing down the more talented visiting side.

The breakthrough came in the 61st minute, when Javi Martinez pounced on the rebound after Arjen Robben's shot and volleyed home.

Robert Lewandowski doubled Bayern's lead just two minutes later, scoring into an empty net after taking a cross from Rafinha.

The victory boosts Bayern to 7 points from three matches and a share of first place in Group E with Ajax, who defeated Benfica on Tuesday.

AEK have yet to earn a point.