Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax (in black) scores a goal against Bayern Munich during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in Munich, Germany. EFE-EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Mats Hummels (L) of Bayern Munich celebrates with teammate Arjen Robben after scoring a goal against Ajax during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in Munich, Germany. EFE-EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez (L) battles Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Oct. 2, in Munich, Germany. EFE-EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Ajax managed a 1-1 draw here Tuesday against stumbling Bayern Munich in a Group E Champions League match.

For the hosts, the disappointing result comes on the heels of another home draw - against Augsburg - and an away loss to Hertha Berlin.

The contest began encouragingly for the 70,000 mainly Bayern supporters at Munich's Allianz Arena, as Mats Hummels converted an Arjen Robben cross to put the hosts ahead 1-0 in the 5th minute.

Bayern looked to be in control until the 17th minute, when a shot from Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico sailed just over the cross-bar. Three minutes later, Hakim Ziyech forced home keeper Manuel Neuer to give up concede a corner.

The equalizer came in the 22nd minute from Noussair Mazraoui, who beat Neuer after working a give-and-go with Dusan Tadic.

Ajax grew increasingly confident in the face of Bayern's obvious anxiety and Ziyech tested Neuer in the 44th minute.

James Rodriguez had best chance for the hosts with a strike in the 62nd minute that forced a stop from Ajax keeper Andre Onana, yet Ajax looked the more likely to get a second goal as the match wore on.

The unexpected results leaves Bayern and Ajax tied on points with 4, but the Dutch side hold the top spot in Group E by virtue of better goal differential.