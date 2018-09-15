Leipzig's Timo Werner (2nd -R) celebrates with teammate Yussuf Poulsen (R) after scoring a goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match against Hannover 96 in Leipzig, Germany, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Duesseldorf players celebrate after opening the scoring in a German Bundesliga soccer match against 1899 Hoffenheim in Duesseldorf, Germany, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ RONALD WITTEK

Arjen Robben of Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring on a penalty try during a German Bundesliga soccer match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Munich, Germany, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARC MUELLER

Bayern Munich on Saturday earned a 3-1 home win over Bayer Leverkusen to hold the top spot in the Bundesliga standings.

Brazilian defender Wendell opened the scoring for Bayer Leverkusen just five minutes into the game, but France midfielder Corentin Tolisso drew Bayern level five minutes later.

Netherlands winger Arjen Robben gave the defending champions the lead after netting the second goal in the 19th minute, while Colombia star James Rodriguez sealed the victory one minute before stoppage time.

Bayern Munich is in first place in the German league table with nine points, while Leverkusen remained last, having been defeated in all three games so far.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Wolfsburg played to a dramatic 2-2 home draw with Hertha Berlin at Volkswagen Arena, with three goals scored in the closing minutes.

Netherlands under-21 winger Javairo Dilrosun netted Hertha Berlin's first goal in the 61st minute, while Turkey forward Yunus Malli scored the equalizer three minutes before stoppage time, converting a penalty kick.

Slovakia midfielder Ondrej Duda then gave Hertha Berlin its second goal in the first minute of stoppage time, only to have Switzerland forward Admir Mehmedi draw Wolfsburg level just two minutes later.

Wolfsburg provisionally holds the third spot in the standings with seven points, ahead of fourth-placed Hertha Berlin on goal differential.

In other German league action, host Mainz topped Augsburg 2-1 at Opel Arena, and holds the fifth spot with seven points, while the Augsburg is in eighth place with four points.

Meanwhile, Fortuna Dusseldorf earned its first win in the 2018/2019 season, topping Hoffenheim 2-1 at Merkur Spielarena and climbing to the ninth place in the standings with four points, while Hoffenheim is in 11th place with three points.

RB Leipzig also claimed its first Bundesliga victory this season, winning 3-2 over Hannover at Red Bull Arena, and is in 10th place with four points, while Hannover is in 13th place with two points.