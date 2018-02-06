Bayern's Thomas Mueller (L, front) in action against Paderborn's Lukas Boeder (C) and Paderborn's Christian Strohdiek (2-R) during the German DFB Cup quarterfinal soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and FC Bayern Munich in Paderborn, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Paderborn's Sebastian Schonlau (L) in action against Bayern's goalkeeper Sven Ulreich (R) during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and Bayern Munich in Paderborn, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bayern's Niklas Suele (R) in action during the German DFB Cup quarterfinal soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and FC Bayern Munich in Paderborn, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Bayern's Arturo Vidal (R) in action during the German DFB Cup quarterfinal soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and FC Bayern Munich in Paderborn, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Bayern's Arjen Robben (L) in action against Paderborn's Christian Strohdiek (C) during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and Bayern Munich in Paderborn, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (L) in action against Paderborn's Marlon Ritter (C) during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and Bayern Munich in Paderborn, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bayern's Arjen Robben (2-R) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and Bayern Munich in Paderborn, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich demolished third-division Paderborn 6-0 here Tuesday to claim a spot in the semifinals of the German Cup.

The hosts got off to a good start and looked to have taken the lead in the 8th minute when a free kick found the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Bayern began the scoring in the 19th minute with a strike from Kingsley Coman, assisted by Thomas Müller.

Six minutes later, it was Coman's turn to set up Robert Lewandowski's goal, and the visitors took a 3-0 lead into the dressing room at half-time after a goal in the 42nd minute by Joshua Kimmich.

Corentin Tolisso, who came on for Müller, headed in a James Rodriguez corner to make it 4-0 in the 55th minute.

A pair of goals by Arjen Robben in the last four minutes of regulation completed the rout.