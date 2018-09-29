Bayern Munich's David Alaba goes airborne against Hertha during a Bundesliga match in Berlin on Friday, Sept. 28. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Hertha's Vedad Ibisevic (No. 19) celebrates after scoring a goal against Bayern Munich during a Bundesliga match in Berlin on Friday, Sept. 28. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer braces for a shot by Hertha's Valentino Lazaro during a Bundesliga match in Berlin on Friday, Sept. 28. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Bayern Munich came into Friday's match here against Hertha Berlin hoping to dispel doubts raised by a 1-1 home draw earlier this week against Augsburg.

Instead, the reigning Bundesliga champions suffered their first defeat of the season, falling 2-0 to the hosts, who are now tied on points with the leaders at 13.

Bayern retain the top spot on goal difference, but will drop to third place if Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen - both on 11 points - win their respective games this weekend.

Hertha opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, when Vedad Ibisevic converted from the spot after teammate Salomon Kalou was brought down in the box by Bayern's Jerome Boateng.

Arjen Robben's failure to score into an open net in the 39th minute summed up the night for the Munich club. The price of that mistake became clearer five minutes later with Ondrej Duda's strike from close range to make it 2-0 for Hertha.

While Bayern dominated possession in the second half, their lapses in the final third combined with some timely interventions by Hertha keeper Thomas Kraft to preserve a clean sheet for the hosts.