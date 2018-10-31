Bayern Munich players celebrate a goal against SV Rödinghausen during a German Cup match on Tuesday, Oct. 30, in Osnabrück, Germany. EFE-EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN

SV Rödinghausen's Simon Engelmann (in white) vies for the ball with Renato Sanches of Bayern Munich during a German Cup match on Tuesday, Oct. 30, in Osnabrück, Germany. EFE-EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller converts a penalty against SV Rödinghausen during a German Cup match on Tuesday, Oct. 30, in Osnabrück, Germany. EFE-EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bayern Munich advanced to the third round of the German Cup with a surprisingly tricky 2-1 win here Tuesday against fourth-division side SV Rödinghausen.

The first 20 minutes unfolded as everyone expected, as mighty Bayern kept the hosts under constant pressure.

Sandro Wagner put the visitors on the board in the 8th minute with an assist from Renato Sanches and Thomas Müller converted a penalty five minutes later to make it 2-0 for Bayern.

Everything pointed to a rout for the Bavarians until the 23rd minute, when Sanches hit the cross-bar on a penalty, giving the home side an enormous morale boost.

Rödinghausen's Linus Meyer scored just four minutes into the second half to cut the deficit in half and Bayern had to endure some anxious moments on the way to the 2-1 victory.