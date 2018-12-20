Bayern Munich and Leipzig players argue during a German Bundesliga soccer match in Munich, Germany, 19 December 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery celebrates after scoring a goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match in Munich, Germany, 19 December 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (R) and Leipzig's Stefan Ilsanker vie for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match in Munich, Germany, 19 December 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bayern Munich got a late goal by substitute Franck Ribery in a 1-0 victory here Wednesday night over Leipzig, a win that leaves the Bavarian giants just six points behind Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund.

The teams only had one clear scoring chance apiece in the first half at Allianz Arena, with visiting goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi saving a shot by Robert Lewandowski in the 24th minute and Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano heading a corner kick off the crossbar in the 36th minute.

Bayern stepped up their pressure and took more risks on attack in the second half but continued to have difficulty breaking down Leipzig's defense.

Niklas Süle had an excellent chance on a rebound off a free kick in the 78th minute before Gulacsi was forced to save a header by Joshua Kimmich a minute later.

Finally, Bayern's insistence paid off when Ribery, who had entered the game as a substitute in the 28th minute, maneuvered around one defender and scored from the middle of the area in the 83rd minute after a failed clearance by Upamecano.

Both teams were left with 10 men in second-half injury time after Leipzig's Stefan Ilsanker was sent off for a reckless challenge on Thiago Alcantaro and Bayern's Renato Sanches was shown a second yellow card when he retaliated by pushing the Austrian midfielder to the ground.

Third-placed Bayern now have 33 points after their fourth straight win in German-league play.

Despite the loss, Leipzig (28 points) remain in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings because Eintracht Frankfurt (27 points) were held to a 2-2 draw Wednesday by Mainz.

Hannover 96, meanwhile, climbed out of last place thanks to their 1-1 draw Wednesday against Freiburg, with Nürnberg now at the bottom of the table.

In other Bundesliga action, Schalke continued to struggle in a 2-1 loss Wednesday to Bayer Leverkusen and currently are in 14th place in the table with 15 points.