Bayern Munich came back from a deficit here Tuesday to defeat Sevilla 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie and give the Spanish club a high mountain to climb in next week's return engagement in Germany.

Playing without their on-field leader, the suspended Ever Banega, Sevilla were the better side in the first half and would have taken a 1-0 lead to the dressing room but for an unfortunate deflection.

After conceding three corners to mighty Bayern in the opening minutes, Sevilla settled into the game and began to create space on the counter.

Pablo Sarabia found himself alone in front of Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich in the 20th minute, but failed to execute.

The visitors' first shot came six minutes later, an effort from distance by Thiago Alcantara that posed no problem for Sevilla goalkeeper David Soria.

The confident home side continued to press and Sarabia redeemed himself, scoring in the 32nd minute to put Sevilla ahead.

The Spanish team, making their first appearance in the quarterfinals, appeared to be in full control until a Franck Ribery cross deflected off Jesus Navas and under a diving Soria in the 37th minute to level the score at 1-1.

Bayern were improved to start the second half, yet Franco Vazquez would have put Sevilla ahead again if not for a timely intervention by defender Javi Martinez.

Soria denied Martinez in the 66th minute, but was helpless two minutes later when defender Sergio Escudero inadvertently redirected Thiago's shot into the net.

The visitors made the 2-1 advantage hold up and will be the clear favorites when the teams meet in the second leg at Munich's Allianz Arena.