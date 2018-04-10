Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben on Tuesday warned that Sevilla is still a dangerous opponent and that Bayern should be careful in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals despite winning the first leg 2-1.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the match, Robben said "Winning 2-1 away from home is great, but it's only half-time. Anything can happen in football."

"We have to be prepared for everything and concentrate in particular on ourselves. We won't be playing for a draw. We always play to win. You always need top performances in the Champions League, and the same goes for tomorrow," he added.

Robben warned of Sevilla's strength, citing their great game against Manchester United in the last 16 round.

"They played really well in Manchester. They're still a really good team," he said.