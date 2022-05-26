Australian director Baz Luhrmann has brought back to life the king of rock Elvis Presley with his latest movie Elvis, a chronicle on the artist’s life on and off the stage.
The film, which will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival out of competition, explores the complex and toxic relationship between Presely and his manager Colonel Parker, played by American actor Tom Hanks, over the course of 20 years.
Luhrmann said he took inspiration for Elvis from American director Milos Forman’s film Amadeus.
(...)