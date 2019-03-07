Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (C) of Slovenia in action against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) and Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (R) of the Czech Republic during the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Bradley Beal scored 30 points for the Washington Wizards to take them to a 132-123 win against the Dallas Mavericks at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

This was the second straight win for the Wizards (27-37), who are placed 11th in the Eastern Conference and three games out of a playoff berth.

"Yes, we are in it," said Beal after the game.

"That is where we are. Our goal is to make the playoffs until the fat lady sings at the end of the year. We have to keep pushing forward and take it a game at a time. We try to go week-by-week. Try to get four games every week. So far we are 2-0, and we have 18 more games left or so maybe less, so we just have to make sure we are ready to go. We still have a great opportunity in front of us. We can win a lot of games and make some noise down the stretch," he added.

Trevor Ariza made 22 points while reserve Jabari Parker came close to a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds.

"We don't do it (outrebound opponents) enough," said Wizards head coach Scott Brooks.

"We have to rebound, we have to make them miss and rebound. Our record shows that we are 14-2 when we outrebound teams, and we did it tonight. Luka (Doncic) is pretty good. He's hard to stop. He goes where he wants to get to, he's strong bodied, he gets to the free-throw line and he makes plays. I thought we did a pretty good job on him. We made him miss a lot of shots. That was a good thing," he added.

The Mavericks (27-37) lost their third straight game as they fell to 13th place in the Western Conference.

Rookie Luka Doncic had a double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds to emerge as the top scorer for the Texan team.

Doncic was spectacular, executing a combination of step-back threes, floaters and a range of different shots to lead the attack for the Mavericks.

Dwight Powell also made a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds and reserve Justin Jackson added another 18 points.

"Dwight Powell scored a career-high 26 points and kept his streak rolling but the Mavs came up just short in the capital," the Mavericks tweeted after the game.

The game's main attraction was Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki, who is expected to retire after his 20th NBA season, all of them with the Mavericks.

Nowitzki made two free throws for his only points, shot 0 for 3 from the field and had two rebounds in 12 minutes of play.