Manchester United former players including David Beckham and Crisitiano Ronaldo sent best wishes messages Sunday to Alex Ferguson who remains in intensive care after after being subject to brain surgery yesterday.

The legendary Scottish former trainer of Manchester United, which he managed for 26 years till his retirement in 2013 underwent emergency surgery which, according to a statement issued by the Old Trafford club, went smoothly, although Fergusson's convalescence will still require intensive care.

Beckham told Ferguson, "Keep fighting Boss. Sending prayers and love to Cathy and the whole family".

On the other hand, Ronaldo, former Manchester United player and currently playing for the Real Madrid squad tweeted "My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss!"

In the course of 26 years, Ferguson, 76, led Manchester United to victory after winning 38 titles -13 Premier Leagues, two Champions Leagues, and a Club's World Cup before retiring in May 2013.

His last appearance took place last Sunday at Old Trafford stadium where he handed Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger, a plaque in recognition for his work with the London-based squad which he will leave at the end of the current season.