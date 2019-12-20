A Bedouin boy drinks water with the sheep from a tanker in the Judean Desert, 50 kms east of Jerusalem, Israel, 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Kallos Bea HUNGARY OUT

A Bedouin boy drives sheep riding a bicycle in the Judean Desert, 50 kms east of Jerusalem, Israel, 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Kallos Bea HUNGARY OUT

A Bedouin boy hoes next to a donkey in the Judean Desert, 50 kms east of Jerusalem, Israel, 16 November 2018. EFE/EPA/Kallos Bea HUNGARY OUT

Bedouin boys watch tv in their home in the Judean Desert, 50 kms east of Jerusalem, Israel, 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Kallos Bea HUNGARY OUT

A Bedouin girl sits on the back of a truck in the Judean Desert, 50 kms east of Jerusalem, Israel, 23 October 2018. EFE/EPA/Kallos Bea HUNGARY OUT

A Bedouin boy carries his younger sister piggyback in the Judean Desert, 50 kms east of Jerusalem, Israel, 24 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Kallos Bea HUNGARY OUT

A small Bedouin boy walks on the wall separating the pans of sheep and goats in the Judean Desert, 50 kms east of Jerusalem, Israel, 16 November 2018. EFE/EPA/Kallos Bea HUNGARY OUT

A small Bedouin boy stands on his head in the Judean Desert, 50 kms east of Jerusalem, Israel, 23 October 2018. EFE/EPA/Kallos Bea HUNGARY OUT