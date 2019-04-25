Beekeepers were on Thursday collecting honey and wax on a farm in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Epa-efe photojournalist Mohammed Saber documented the process in a Photo Set.
Palestinian beekeepers inspect beehives at the honey-bee farm in the east of Khan Younis town, near the border with Israel, southern Gaza Strip, 25 April 2019. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
A Palestinian beekeeper inspects beehives at the honey-bee farm in the east of Khan Younis town, near the border with Israel, southern Gaza Strip, 25 April 2019. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
A Palestinian beekeeper inspects beehives at the honey-bee farm in the east of Khan Younis town, near the border with Israel, southern Gaza Strip, 25 April 2019. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
Palestinian beekeepers inspect beehives at the honey-bee farm in the east of Khan Younis town, near the border with Israel, southern Gaza Strip, 25 April 2019. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
Palestinian beekeepers inspect beehives at the honey-bee farm in the east of Khan Younis town, near the border with Israel, southern Gaza Strip, 25 April 2019. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
Palestinian beekeepers inspect beehives at the honey-bee farm in the east of Khan Younis town, near the border with Israel, southern Gaza Strip, 25 April 2019. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
Beehives at the honey-bee farm in the east of Khan Younis town, near the border with Israel, southern Gaza Strip, 25 April 2019. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
A Palestinian beekeeper inspects beehives at the honey-bee farm in the east of Khan Younis town, near the border with Israel, southern Gaza Strip, 25 April 2019. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
