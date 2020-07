Beekeeper Miguel Ángel Casado in front of the Castle of Zafra in Sierra de Caldereros, Guadalajara, Spain, 14 July 2020. EFE/ Jj Guillen

A beehive at the Sierra de la Virgen Vocational Training Institute in Illueca, Zaragoza, Spain, 14 July 2020. EFE/ Jj Guillen

Student beekeepers at the Sierra de la Virgen Vocational Training Institute in Illueca, Zaragoza, Spain, 14 July 2020. EFE/ Jj Guillen

Beekeeping is looking to become an engine for growth in rural Spain to help communities grow, empower women and generate employment during the Covid-19 crisis.

Miguel Ángel Casado is a veteran beekeeper and a promoter of studies on insemination and breeding queens and professional training programs.