Bees fly at the yard of Israeli Yossi Aud expert of Urban Bio-dynamic Beekeeping in Israel in Moshav Givat Ye'arim near Jerusalem, Israel, 21 May 2019. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Yossi Aud has been housing bees in his back yard and teaching people about keeping the insects in a bid to help save them from extinction.

The beekeeper, who lives in Moshav Givat Ye'arim, near Jerusalem, heads the Urban Bio-dynamic Beekeeping organization, which aims to spread the word about sustainable beekeeping as well as reintroduce honey bees into cities.

Bees and other insects that pollinate play a vital role in nature.

