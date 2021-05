Stickers during a 'Take The Shot - Get a Beer' event in Washington DC, USA, 06 May 2021. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Beers, joints and baseball: How the US is incentivizing Covid shots

Beers, joints, donuts and baseball tickets — these are just some of the incentives on offer to encourage residents of the United States to get their Covid-19 vaccine as the country strives to hit its ambitious immunization targets within two months.

The District of Columbia City Hall on Thursday offered free beer in exchange for getting the vaccine at an event at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. EFE

