The orchestra led by Latvian conductor Andris Nelsons (C) performs during a rehearsal of the Wiener Philharmoniker (Vienna Philharmonic) New Year's Concert 2020 at the Musikverein Concert Hall in Vienna, Austria, 27 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

Once again the Vienna Philharmonic has greeted New Year with its traditional concert and for its 80th year event organizers left some space for Beethoven among the members of the Strauss family, and showcased a "de-Nazified" version of the Radetzky March.

The Latvian conductor Andris Nelsons premiered at the podium for the annual concert, but the 41-year-old knows the Vienna Philharmonic well, having collaborated together for a decade.EFE-EPA