Beirut (Lebanon), 21/12/2020.- A Christmas tree decorated with the names of victims who died during Beirut port explosion 04 August 2020, is seen facing the damaged wheat silos, in Beirut, Lebanon 22 December 2020. (Líbano) EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Silvie Mousalli, who was injured in the Beirut explosion, pictured during an interview with Efe at her home in Beirut, Lebanon, 21 December 2020. EFE/Noemí Jabois

Marie and Michel Deeb pose for a photo in their new doorway following the Beirut explosion, at their home in Beirut, Lebanon, 21 December 2020. EFE/Anna María Guzelian

Beirut (Lebanon), 21/12/2020.- A view of the damage at Beirut port near a Christmas tree set up in memory of the victims of the Beirut port explosion of 04 August 2020, in the Keratin district Beirut, Lebanon, 22 December 2020. (Líbano) EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Silvie Mousalli sits in a wheelchair on her balcony in Beirut’s Karantina neighborhood, ground zero of the massive explosion that shook the city in August, the two Yuletide garlands being the only reminder that Christmas is just around the corner.

The adornments cannot bring the typical Christmas cheer to a building where walls are to be painted, holes to be covered and various things to patch, after an NGO put new glass on the windows and fixed the door. EFE-EPA