Belarus was the only former Soviet country to hold a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe after President Alexander Lukashenko refused to cancel the event on Saturday.
Victory in Europe Day, more commonly referred to as VE Day, marks the moment in 1945 when the German Nazi regime’s surrender was accepted by the Allied Forces. Former Soviet countries marked it on 9 May, a day after celebrations were held in Western Europe. Japan’s surrender officially came on 2 September that same year, ending the war altogether.EFE-EPA
