Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) watches honour guards of the Presidential Regiment marching on the Victory Day in the Sobornaya Square of Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. 09 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko (3-L) salutes as he watches a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the World War Two, in Minsk, Belarus, 09 May 2020. EFE/EPA/SERGEI GAPON/ POOL

Belarusian artists perform during a military parade on Victory Day marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the World War Two in Minsk, Belarus, 09 May 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Spectators attend a military parade on Victory Day marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the World War Two in Minsk, Belarus, 09 May 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarus troops march during a military parade on Victory Day marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the World War Two in Minsk, Belarus, 09 May 2020. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarus was the only former Soviet country to hold a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe after President Alexander Lukashenko refused to cancel the event on Saturday.

Victory in Europe Day, more commonly referred to as VE Day, marks the moment in 1945 when the German Nazi regime’s surrender was accepted by the Allied Forces. Former Soviet countries marked it on 9 May, a day after celebrations were held in Western Europe. Japan’s surrender officially came on 2 September that same year, ending the war altogether.EFE-EPA

cae-io/jt