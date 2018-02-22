Darya Domracheva of Belarus in action at the shooting range during the Women's Biathlon 4 x 6 km Relay race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 22 February 2018. EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Darya Domracheva of Belarus in action during the Women's Biathlon 4 x 6 km Relay race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 22 February 2018. EPA/FILIP SINGER

Nadezhda Skardino of Belarus in action at the shooting range during the Women's Biathlon 4 x 6 km Relay race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 22 February 2018. EPA/ANTONIO BAT

(L-R) Silver medal winner team of Sweden (Linn Persson (unseen), Mona Brorsson, Anna Magnusson of Sweden, Hanna Oeberg), gold medal winner team of Belarus (Nadezhda Skardino, Iryna Kryuko, Dzinara Alimbekava, Darya Domracheva) and bronze medal winner team of France (Anais Chevalier, Marie Dorin Habert, Justine Braisaz, Anais Bescond) react during the venue ceremony of the Women's Biathlon 4 x 6 km Relay race at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 22 February 2018. EPA/FILIP SINGER

Belarus on Thursday took its second gold medal of the Winter Olympic games after its women's biathlon team won the 4x6 relay event in PyeongChang.

The victory was the country's greatest achievement since Hanna Huskova won the gold for Belarus in aerials of the freestyle skiing event six days ago.

Nadezhda Skardino, Iryna Kryuko, Dzinara Alimbekava and Darya Domracheva dominated the 4x6-km event on Thursday with a 10.7 second advantage over the Swedish quartet.

The Belarusian medal count stood at three medals after Domracheva claimed the silver in the 12.5-km mass start.

The Swedish team, made up of Linn Persson, Mona Brorsson, Anna Magnusson and Hannah Oeberg, took the silver on Thursday, while the French team comprising Anais Chevalier, Marie Dorin Habert, Justine Braisaz and Anais Bescond, took bronze.