Belgium's national team went through its final practice on Friday before it said goodbye to its 2018 FIFA World Cup headquarters in the Guchkovo Stadium in Moscow, where it has held its training sessions during the tournament.

The Red Devils led by head coach Roberto Martinez are to head later in the day to St. Petersburg for their World Cup clash against England on Saturday to determine which side claims third place.

Among those who took part in the practice were defenders Vincent Kompany, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel, and Marouane Fellaini, and forwards Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

Belgium was defeated 1-0 by France in the semifinal on Tuesday, thanks to France defender Samuel Umtiti's header off an Antoine Griezmann corner kick in the 51st minute.

Following the Saturday Belgium-England playoff for third place clash, the World Cup championship match between France and Croatia is set to take place on Sunday.