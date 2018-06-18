Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo leaps for a ball against Belgium during a Group G World Cup match on Monday, June 18, in Sochi, Russia. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Panama react after losing 3-0 to Belgium in a Group G World Cup match on Monday, June 18, in Sochi, Russia. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez (L) and Eric Davis (R) battle for the ball with Belgian forward Dries Mertens during a Group G World Cup match on Monday, June 18, in Sochi, Russia. EFE-EPA/Sebastiao Moreira.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (in red) heads the ball into the Panama net during a Group G World Cup match on Monday, June 18, in Sochi, Russia. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Panama, playing in the World Cup for the first time, held off mighty Belgium in the first half here Monday in the tournament opener for both teams, but the talent-laden European side erupted in the second period to prevail 3-0.

With plenty of supporters in the stands at Sochi's Fisht stadium, Panama looked comfortable for most of the first 45 minutes against a Belgian side notably lacking in precision.

Goalkeeper Jaime Penedo was the big man for the Central Americans in the first half, making three solid saves.

Just two minutes after the re-start, however, Penedo could do nothing to stop Dries Mertens from hammering in a rebound to put the Red Devils up 1-0.

Conceding the goal left the Panamanians a little shook up and they increasingly resorted to fouls to blunt the Belgian attack.

Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory for Belgium with a brace of goals in the space of six minutes.

In the 69th minute, the Manchester United striker got his head to a great ball from Kevin de Bruyne. Lukaku's second goal came with 15 minutes left in regulation off a fine pass from Eden Hazard.

Though they were defeated, Panama showed no sign of being intimidated in their World Cup debut, even against the team ranked third in the world by FIFA.

Belgium takes the provisional lead in Group G, pending the outcome of Monday's late match between England and Tunisia.