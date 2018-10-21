The Los Angeles Dodgers reached the World Series after defeating Milwaukee Brewers 1-5 on Saturday, in the decisive seventh game of the National League Championship Series.
Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig scored crucial homeruns for the Dodgers, who will now face off with the Boston Red Sox in the World Series starting Tuesday.
Besides Bellinger and Puig, Manny Machado also contributed with two base hits and a crucial bunt.
This is the first time the Dodgers - who last year lost to the Houston Astros in game seven - have reached two consecutive World Series since 1977-78.