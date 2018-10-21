Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (2-L) of Cuba is greeted by teammates Cody Bellinger (L) and Max Muncy (2-R) as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Erik Kratz (R) looks on after hitting a three run home run off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress during the sixth inning of the National League Championship Series game seven between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia (L) tags out Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Enrique Hernandez (R) during the seventh inning of the National League Championship Series game seven between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw comes in to close during the bottom of the ninth inning of the National League Championship Series game seven between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The Los Angeles Dodgers team poses for a group photograph after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series game seven between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig celebrates with champagne in the clubhouse after the National League Championship Series game seven between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The Los Angeles Dodgers reached the World Series after defeating Milwaukee Brewers 1-5 on Saturday, in the decisive seventh game of the National League Championship Series.

Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig scored crucial homeruns for the Dodgers, who will now face off with the Boston Red Sox in the World Series starting Tuesday.

Besides Bellinger and Puig, Manny Machado also contributed with two base hits and a crucial bunt.

This is the first time the Dodgers - who last year lost to the Houston Astros in game seven - have reached two consecutive World Series since 1977-78.