Referee Manuel Mota shows a red card to Benfica's Jonas during a Primeira Liga match against Portimonense on Wednesday, Jan. 2, in Portimao, Portugal. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Portimonense players celebrate a goal against Benfica during a Primeira Liga match on Wednesday, Jan. 2, in Portimao, Portugal. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Shoya Nakajima of Portimonense tries to thread his way through three Benfica players during a Primeira Liga match on Wednesday, Jan. 2, in Portimao, Portugal. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Benfica conceded two own goals here Wednesday in a 2-0 loss to Portimonense, allowing Braga to claim second place in the Primeira Liga.

Ruben Dias, in the 12th minute, and Jardel - in the 38th - were the authors of Benfica's dismal night in Portimao.

The visitors went down to 10 men in the 72nd minute with the expulsion of Jonas, dashing any hopes of extending their win streak to six.

Benfica, with 32 points from 15 matches, slipped to third place as Braga increased their point total to 33 with a 2-0 triumph against Maritimo on first-half goals by Raul Miche Melo da Silva and Wilson Eduardo.

While Porto, who have 36 points from 14 matches, can go six points clear at the top of the league with a win Thursday against 15th-place Aves, Benfica could fall further down the table if 4th-place Sporting are victorious against Belenenses.

Moreirense won 2-1 away to Rio Ave to move up to sixth place, coming from behind in the second half on a brace by Heriberto Tavares.

Hosting Vitoria, Boavista managed a 1-0 win despite finishing the match with only nine men. Santa Clara stumbled 2-1 at home to Tondela.