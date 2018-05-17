British rider Christopher Froome (C) of Team Sky at the start of the twelfth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race over 214km from Osimo to Imola, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

The overall leader, British rider Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team, poses for photographs before the twelfth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 214km from Osimo to Imola, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Irish rider Sam Bennett Bora-Hansgrohe celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the twelfth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 214km from Osimo to Imola, Italy, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Irish rider Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) clinched the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday, his second success of this year's edition of the road cycling race, while Briton Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) continued to lead in the overall classification.

Bennett, who had won the seventh stage, was the first across the finish line in the 213-kilometer (132-mile) stage with a time of four hours, 49 minutes and 34 seconds.

The 27-year-old Bennett overtook the final breakaway leaders, Slovenia's Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) and Colombia's Carlos Betancur (Movistar), on his way to the triumph.

Holland's Danny van Poppel (Lotto-Jumbo) and Italy's Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) came in second and third, respectively.

Yates continues to lead the overall classification, 47 seconds ahead of second-place Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands (Sunweb) and one minute and 4 seconds ahead of France's Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).

Friday's 13th stage will run for 180 km between Ferrara and Nervesa della Bataglia.