Irish rider Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) clinched the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday, his second success of this year's edition of the road cycling race, while Briton Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) continued to lead in the overall classification.
Bennett, who had won the seventh stage, was the first across the finish line in the 213-kilometer (132-mile) stage with a time of four hours, 49 minutes and 34 seconds.
The 27-year-old Bennett overtook the final breakaway leaders, Slovenia's Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) and Colombia's Carlos Betancur (Movistar), on his way to the triumph.
Holland's Danny van Poppel (Lotto-Jumbo) and Italy's Niccolo Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) came in second and third, respectively.
Yates continues to lead the overall classification, 47 seconds ahead of second-place Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands (Sunweb) and one minute and 4 seconds ahead of France's Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).
Friday's 13th stage will run for 180 km between Ferrara and Nervesa della Bataglia.