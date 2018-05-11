Ireland's Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won Friday's seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia, while British cyclist Simon Yates retained the overall lead.
Thanks to a powerful sprint, Bennett, 27, was the first to cross the finish line of the 159-km (99-mi) stage from Pizzo to Praia a Mare, with a time of three hours, 45 minutes and 26 seconds.
Yates continues to lead the general classification, with an advantage of 16 seconds over Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and 26 seconds over Colombia's Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).
Saturday's eighth stage will extend 208 km from Praia a Mare to Montevergine di Mercogliano.