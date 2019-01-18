Real Madrid's Karim Benzema is seen with a bandaged on his right hand during a training session at the team's Valdebebas sports complex in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Real Madrid's coach Santiago Solari on Friday confirmed French forward Karim Benzema is set be on the team's lineup of possible players for the upcoming La Liga encounter against Sevilla despite the fracture Benzema has on his right hand's pinky finger.

Solari downplayed the hand injury the Frenchman has been struggling with, denying that the player would undergo surgery to repair the fracture.

"He has a finger injury, but we don't think that it's a problem that will affect his career as a player, neither tomorrow nor on Wednesday," Solari said during a press conference on the eve of Saturday's game.

"He's looked good in training and he's in a good mood. We're happy that he's with us," the Argentine coach added.

Solari praised the French player for his performance this season as well as his commitment to the Spanish club.

"Karim is our reference in the attacking line. He has had a great year at both the personal and sporting level," Solari added.