Real Madrid's Vinicius Carlos Henrique Casemiro (R) vies for the ball with Alaves' Jonathan Calleri during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Alaves, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, 03 February 2019. EFE-EPA/ JuanJo Martin

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio (L) vies for the ball with Alaves' Ruben Duarte during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Alaves, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, 03 February 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Carlos Casemiro (L) vies for the ball with Deportivo Alaves' Jonathan Calleri during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Alaves, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, 03 February 2019. EFE-EPA/ JuanJo Martin

Real Madrid romped to a 3-0 win over Alaves on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in this capital on tallies by Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Mariano, securing for the squad its fifth consecutive victory.

Benzema now has six goals in his last four outings for Real Madrid, while Vinicius managed to score his second so far for the squad and played an outstanding game where he once again proved his worth in more ways than one.

Meanwhile, Mariano once again took the pitch late in the match after being out since Dec. 6, notching his top-flight goal after taking advantage of a great centering pass by Odriozola.

The 18-year-old Brazilian was a key factor in Benzema's goal in the 30th minute to get the team on the board, knocking a thread the needle type of pass down the line to Sergio Reguilon, who then fired a crossing shot over to Benzema, who popped it into the net.

Just a few minutes later, it was Vinicius again thrilling the crowd as he dribbled past two defenders but was downed by Victor Laguardia, who was yellow-carded for the foul.

In the second half, Vinicius once again got the jump on a defender, motivating Wakaso to cut him off to earn another yellow card for Alaves.

Ultimately, in the 80th minute, the youngster nabbed the goal he had sought, although the recent critiques of his performance - namely that he must be more aggressive near the net - seem to have been born out.

On this occasion, he scooped up a ball that went out to the right and simply moved it into the net for his second tally in 11 appearances for Madrid, although he started on the bench in six of those matches.

Finally, it was Mariano - coming in for Benzema in the 74th minute - who headed in a diving shot after Odriozola knocked him a cross, beating Pacheco for the third goal of the night in stoppage time.

With the win, Real Madrid is now just two points in back of Atletico Madrid, in second place and whom they will go up against next week.

The capital squad of Santiago Solari has edged closer to La Liga leader Barcelona, too, after the Catalan team played to a 2-2 draw against Valencia on Saturday. Barcelona is now "only" eight points in front of Real.

The match was played before more than 53,000 fans.