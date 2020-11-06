Life has returned to the fortress of Shali, a walled city made of mud located in the Egyptian oasis of Siwa which was inhabited by Berber tribes until the 19th century, and which was destroyed a century ago.



In a remote part of Egypt's western desert, a mere 50 kilometers from the border with Libya, the fortress was built about a thousand years ago from a mixture of salt and mud called 'kershef', a material used by the locals to insulate their homes from the extreme temperatures of the desert. EFE-EPA



