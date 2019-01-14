Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in action against Kyle Edmund of Britain during their men's singles match during day one of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic reacts after defeating Kyle Edmund of Britain in their first round match of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Unseeded Tomas Berdych beat 13th seeded Kyle Edmund 6-3, 6-0, 7-5 on Monday, the first day of the Australian Open 2019, to advance to the next round.

The Czech, who considered retiring after a back injury had ruled him out of Wimbledon and the US Open last year, was in full form and blasted out 37 winners against the Briton's 25, setting up a second-round showdown with Robin Haase.

"It's been a very long six months that I was out," Berdych said after the match.

"I was feeling really good on court. I like this Melbourne heat; it's been so many years that I've loved coming back," he added.

"The draw for the first round was very difficult - I was not seeded - and playing Kyle for the first match is not easy. I'm very pleased with the way I played, and it's a good sign for me for the rest of the tournament," he said.

The 57th-ranked Berdych, former world No. 4, had raced to a 3-0 lead and won the opening set.

In the second set, Berdych routed the 24-year-old Edmund, a semi-finalist last year, whose serve and forehand had lacked their usual power during Monday's match.

"I'm just trying to enjoy every single moment on court, and today was another good day," Berdych said.

"Right now, I think my body is paying me off - I gave him a break, and now the body's going to hold for... let's see how long," he added.