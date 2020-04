Prima ballerina Iana Salenko (R) streches as her husband First Solo Dancer Marian Walter holds their baby boy William and thier son Marley looks on at their home in Berlin, Germany, 16 April 2020 (issued 17 April 2020). EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Prima ballerina Iana Salenko during practice at her home in Berlin, Germany, 16 April 2020 (issued 17 April 2020). EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Prima ballerina Iana Salenko (C) practices next to her son William (L) and husband First Solo Dancer Marian Walter at their home in Berlin, Germany, 16 April 2020 (issued 17 April 2020). EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Prima ballerina Iana Salenko streches next to her son William in Berlin, Germany, 16 April 2020 (issued 17 April 2020). EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Prima ballerina Iana Salenko wears her shoes before practice at her home in Berlin, Germany, 16 April 2020 (issued 17 April 2020). EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Prima ballerina Iana Salenko (L) practices next to her son William in Berlin, Germany, 16 April 2020 (issued 17 April 2020). EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Prima ballerina Iana Salenko during practice at her home in Berlin, Germany, 16 April 2020 (issued 17 April 2020). EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

People from a range of different professions have had to adapt to working from home during coronavirus lockdowns.

This has been especially difficult for dancers at the Berlin State Ballet, who have been staying on their toes since March doing their training by video conference.

EFE-EPA