The war ruin of the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church (L) next to the new church tower by architect Egon Eiermann in Berlin, Germany, 04 May 2020 (issued 06 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A passer-by walks in front of shelling damages and bullet holes on a street of the Museumsinsel area in Berlin, Germany, 04 May 2020 (issued 06 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A cyclist passes-by shelling damages and bullet holes on a street of the Museumsinsel area in Berlin, Germany, 04 May 2020 (issued 06 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Bullet holes are visible at the Villa Parey under a glass plate reading 'wounds of remembrance' in Berlin, Germany, 04 May 2020 (issued 06 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Signs of mortar shelling on a wall of the former Reichsbahnbunker, nowadays the Collection Boros gallery, in Berlin, Germany, 04 May 2020 (issued 06 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Bullet holes are visible at the Villa Parey in Berlin, Germany, 04 May 2020 (issued 06 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Bullet holes can be seen in a wall of the S-Bahn arcades, hosting a restaurant, in Berlin, Germany, 04 May 2020 (issued 06 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Bullet holes are visible at a column of the Altes Museum museum with the TV tower in the background in Berlin, Germany, 04 May 2020 (issued 06 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Preserved graffiti left behind during WW2 by Russian solders during their fight for the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, Germany, 05 May 2020 (issued 06 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

World War Two left numerous marks on Berlin buildings, scars caused by bombs and shells which are still visible if you know where to look.

The Soviet Army waged a fierce battle in the capital against what remained of the German army, which ended at the beginning of May in 1945 with the fall of the city.EFE-EPA

