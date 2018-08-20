Kiki Bertens of The Netherlands holds her trophy following her finals win against Simona Halep of Romania at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio, 19 August 2018. EFE/EPA/MARK LYONS

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Kiki Bertens of The Netherlands during the final match of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio, 19 August 2018. EFE/EPA/MARK LYONS

Kiki Bertens of The Netherlands in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio, 19 August 2018. EFE/EPA/MARK LYONS

Dutch tennis powerhouse Kiki Bertens won the women's final in Cincinnati at the Western & Southern Open tourney on Sunday, defeating world No. 1-ranked Romanian Simona Halep 2-6, 7-6(5) and 6-2.

The result deepened the curse that seems to hover over Halep, given that this was her third Cicinnati final and her third defeat. In 2015, she fell to Serena Williams and last year she lost to Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza.

This year, she was bested by Bertens, whom she had defeated in three of their four previous encounters, the latest one in Rome in 2017.

Halep kicked off the match in good form and smashed Bertens in the first set 2-6, but the Dutch player came back strong, having completed a magnificent tourney so far with noteworthy victories, including her semifinals win over eighth-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova.

Bertens grew into the game in the second set, where she dominated play despite a late comeback by Halep, who forced a tiebreak, although Bertens had fewer errors.

Halep faded quickly in the third set but Bertens - ranked 16th in the world - never lost her head of steam throughout the match lasting two hours and nine minutes, securing the sixth - and most significant - trophy of her career.

Bertens had advanced to her first Cincinnati final with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Kvitova.