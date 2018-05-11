France's Caroline Garcia in action during her women's singles semi-final match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action during her women's singles semi-final match against France's Caroline Garcia at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Kiki Bertens (R) of the Netherlands shkaes hands with France's Caroline Garcia after winning their women's singles semi-final match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action during her women's singles semi-final match against France's Caroline Garcia at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

France's Caroline Garcia in action during her women's singles semi-final match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands celebrates after winning her women's singles semi-final match against France's Caroline Garcia at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Unseeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens pulled off a surprisingly routine 6-2, 6-2 victory Friday over France's Caroline Garcia at the Madrid Open to book her first-ever berth in a WTA Premier Mandatory final.

Bertens showed no sign of nerves in the semi-final contest, winning the 67-minute encounter without facing a single break point.

She also put constant pressure on the service games of her opponent, who put 81 percent of her first serves in play but managed to win just over half of her total service points.

Afterward, the 2016 French Open semi-finalist said the key was her ability to keep the ball out of Garcia's comfort zone.

"Yeah, I'm really happy with the way I played. I think it was maybe not great tennis what people want to see with a lot of winners. But Caroline is a great player and she likes when the ball comes like from the hips, so I was ... trying to play as many different balls as I could and I think I did it pretty well," Bertens said in the post-match press conference.

The world No. 20, who had knocked out two former world No. 1s - Dane Caroline Wozniacki and Russian Maria Sharapova - earlier this week, will next take on the winner of an all-Czech semi-final pitting Petra Kvitova against Karolina Pliskova.

The 26-year-old Bertens, who won a clay-court event in Charleston, South Carolina, earlier this year, will be seeking her sixth career title and second of 2018 on Saturday.