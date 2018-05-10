Russia's Maria Sharapova in action during her women's singles quarter final match against Dutch player Kiki Bertens at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Dutch player Kiki Bertens in action during her women's singles quarter final match against Russia's Maria Sharapova at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Kiki Bertens rallied to upset 2014 champion Maria Sharapova 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday and advance to the semi-finals of the Madrid Open for the first time in her career.

The Dutch world No. 20, who had eliminated second-ranked Dane Caroline Wozniacki in the previous round, needed two hours and five minutes to overcome the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion.

Sharapova, who is still working her way back into form after serving a doping suspension in 2016-2017 and is currently ranked No. 52, started well but then lost her serve three times in both the second and third sets as the match slipped away.

The Dutchwoman will square off in Friday's semi-finals against seventh-ranked Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, who cruised past Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-3 to reach the tournament's final four.

Czech world No. 6 Karolina Pliskova has already booked a berth in the semi-finals and will next play the winner of Thursday night's match between Russian world No. 15 Daria Kasatkina and 10th-ranked Czech Petra Kvitova.