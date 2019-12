A Christian pilgrim prays at the 14 pointed silver star marking the believed location of the birth of Christ, inside the 'Grotto', or Cave in the Nativity Church the traditional birthplace of Jesus in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Christian pilgrims and tourists visiting the Nativity Church the traditional birthplace of Jesus in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on 12 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Christians worshippers carrying the cross at the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's old city, 10 December 2019.EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Star Street in Bethlehem, once a thoroughfare for Christian pilgrims following in the footsteps of Mary and Joseph to the Church of the Nativity, the cradle of Christianity, fell into oblivion during decades of conflict but some are hoping for its former glory to be restored in time for Christmas this year.

"During my childhood, it was full of people, but now it's almost empty," Lucy Thaljeyeh, a 45-year-old resident on the famous street, told Efe. EFE-EPA