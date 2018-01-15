Betis' defender Jordi Amat (R) tries to shoot next to Leganes' Moroccan midfielder Nordin Amrabat (L)) during their La Liga match played at Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla, Spain, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Leganes' Serbian midfielder Darko Brasanac (2-R) fights for the ball with Betis' defender Jordi Amat (R) during their La Liga match played at Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla, Spain, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Betis midfielder Joaquin Sanchez celebrates after scoring against Leganes during their La Liga match played at Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla, Spain, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Leganes striker Miguel Angel Guerrero (R) jumps for the ball with Betis midfielder Joaquin Sanchez (L) during their La Liga match played at Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla, Spain, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Real Betis' forward Ruben Castro (L) celebrates with Cristian Tello (R) after scoring the third goal against Leganes during their La Liga match played at Benito Villamarin stadium in Sevilla, Spain, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Real Betis, still euphoric after their recent win over cross-town rivals Sevilla, defeated Leganes 3-2 here Monday to vault into seventh place in La Liga half-way through the 2017-2018 season.

The result leaves Betis just two points behind Sevilla, who currently occupy the final European berth.

The hosts made an aggressive start and took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute on Cristian Tello's goal.

Leganes tried to respond and midfielder Darko Brasanac would have gotten the equalizer in the 37th minute if not for a fine stop by Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan.

Three minutes later, Joaquin Sanchez beat visiting keeper Ivan Cuellar to make it 2-0 for the home side, but Gerard Gumbau clawed one back for Leganes in the final minute of the first half, catching Adan napping with a shot from distance.

Leganes carried that energy over into the second period and got themselves on level terms with a goal in the 71st minute by Javier Eraso.

Determined not to leave points on the pitch, the hosts went on the attack and their chance came in the 83rd minute when Leganes forward Nordin Amrabat was called for hand ball in the box, setting up late substitute Ruben Castro to convert from the spot to make it 3-2.