Deportivo Alaves defender Ruben Duarte (L) and Real Betis midfielder Vicente Camarasa (R) in action during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Betis at Mendizorroza stadium, in Vitoria, Spain, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

Deportivo Alaves forward Ruben Sobrino (L) celebrates after scoring against Real Betis during the La Liga match at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID AGUILAR

Real Betis forward Loren Moron (2-R) scores before Deportivo Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco (L) and defender Victor Laguardia (R), during the La Liga match at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID AGUILAR

Deportivo Alaves forward Ruben Sobrino (R) and Real Betis defender Marc Bartra (L) in action during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Betis at Mendizorroza stadium, in Vitoria, Spain, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

Real Betis players celebrate after scoring against Deportivo Alaves during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Betis at Mendizorroza stadium, in Vitoria, Spain, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

Loren Moron had a brace here Monday to lead visiting Real Betis 3-1 over Alaves, leaving his club poised to battle for the final European spots in La Liga.

Betis climb to eighth, four points behind sixth-place Villarreal.

The hosts, while they saw their unbeaten run in all competitions end at 10, remain 11 points above the drop zone.

Both squads started positively and Alaves threatened in the 7th minute, but a shot by Munir El Haddadi went wide. It took time for Betis to escape the hosts' high press and get downfield and their first chance, in the 13th minute, also came to nothing.

The visitors began to dominate possession and Loren got his first of the night in the 22nd minute, though not without controversy, as the offside flag was up.

After discussion, referee Del Cerro Grande allowed the goal, ruling that an Alaves defender played Loren onside.

Alaves did their best to respond only for a Munir header to miss the target in the 30th minute and Javi Garcia put Betis up 2-0 in the final minute of first-half regulation.

The home side returned to their original tactics at the start of the second period and kept Betis bottled-up for extended spells.

Alaves nearly got on the scoreboard in the 62nd minute when Ibai Gomez's cross took a deflection off a defender and was on the verge of going in before Betis keeper Adan intervened.

Four minutes later, Ruben Sobrino, playing for the injured John Guidetti, took a pass from Martin Aguirregabiria and beat Adan to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Inspired, Alaves went all out for the second goal and only the cross-bar prevented Munir from equalizing after a free kick by Ibai and Loren's second goal in the 78th minute put the match out of reach, though the home side battled until the final whistle.