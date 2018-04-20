Real Betis' Joaquin Sanchez (left) and Alejandro Galvez tangle during a La Liga match on Thursday, April 19, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

Real Betis' Marc Bartra (left) and Las Palmas' Jonathan Calleri battle for the ball during a La Liga match on Thursday, April 19, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

Real Betis' Junior celebrates his winning goal against Las Palmas in a La Liga match on Thursday, April 19, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro

A goal in stoppage time against shorthanded Las Palmas allowed Real Betis to prevail 1-0 here Thursday and tighten their grip on fifth place in La Liga and the Europa League berth that goes with it.

With 55 points, Betis are four points ahead of sixth-place Villarreal and seven better than cross-town rivals Sevilla.

Las Palmas are winless in their last 11 matches and sit 19th in La Liga, 13 points from safety.

The over-matched visiting side gave a good account of themselves and the contest remained as even as the 0-0 score line until Michel Macedo was sent off in the 86th minute after getting a second yellow card.

Betis flew forward and a shot from Antonio Barragan grazed the outside of the post in the final minutes before Junior got the winner with a powerful header in the 94th minute.